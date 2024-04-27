FCCU hosts PSG-2023 Workshop in partnership with HEC

LAHORE - Forman Christian College (A Chartered University), in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, concluded a significant training session on Friday. This three-day session marked the commencement of the Progress Review Meeting and Consultative Workshop on Pakistan’s Precept, Standards, and Guidelines for Quality Assurance in Higher Education (PSG-2023).

The training session, the third in a series planned across Pakistan in various higher education institutions in all four regions of the country, aimed to strengthen quality assurance mechanisms within the Pakistani higher education sector.

The inaugural workshop for the Punjab region brought together 32 Quality Enhancement Cells (QECs) of universities and notable educational leaders to discuss and strategize the implementation of the PSG-2023 framework. Prominent attendees included Dr. Jonathan S. Addleton, Rector FCCU; Dr. Nayer Fardows, Registrar FCCU; and Nasir Shah, Director-General Quality Assurance at HEC Islamabad.