Female athletes from 18 varsities to feature in CM Pink Games

LAHORE - The female athletes from 18 universities of the province will participate in First Chief Minister Punjab Pink Games scheduled to be organized at different venues of provincial capital from May 2 to 5, 2024. In this regard, DG Youth affairs and Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal presided over an important meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Friday to review preparations and other key features. Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem Anjum, Deputy Director Ata ur Rehman and Chief Consultant Hafeez Bhatti attended the meeting. Besides them, sports directors and sports officers of 18 universities including Sumera Sattar (LCWU), M Ashfaq Ahmed (UCP), Nazish Waheed (Kinnaird College), Ms Maheen Burki (UE), Uzma Zaidi (FCCU), Humaira Latif (UVAS), Rabia Karim (UHE), Zubair Ahmed Butt (PU) and Dr Umer Saleem (UOE) participated in the meeting.

The director sports of Islamia University Bahawalpur, University of Gujrat, University of Sargodha and Sialkot participated in the meeting through video link.

Addressing the meeting, Pervez Iqbal said that the First CM Punjab Pink Games are being organized to promote sports activities among women of the province as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. “Our women have plenty of sports talent and Sports Board Punjab will continue to provide sufficient playing opportunities to nurture their sports talent,” he added.

He said that we are going to organize mega event for female athletes of the province and in this regard all the homework has been completed. “The participation of 18 universities in First CM Punjab Pink Games is an encouraging sign. All the participating teams will be provided best facilities during the 4-day mega event”.