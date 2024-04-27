Flying taxis are no longer dream, thanks to China

Self-controlled flying taxis can soon become a reality as Chinese vehicle manufacturer EHang gained the world’s first production certificate to develop them in the country.

As per an announced statement by the company’s representatives on April 7, EHang’s EH216-S "passenger-carrying pilotless" electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle finally secured clearance for mass-production from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), according to Live Science.

Many vehicle makers manufacture eVTOLs, however, they have only been made as prototypes for test flights so far. As a result, this decision signifies a prominent step towards the introduction of eVTOLs commercially.

"Our vision is to introduce safe and reliable pilotless eVTOL aircraft to the global market, thereby offering safe, autonomous and eco-friendly air mobility services to everyone," Huazhi Hu, CEO of EHang, said in the statement.

It can hold two occupants and has a self-driving system that removes the need for a pilot as it is designed for passenger transport. With both crewed and uncrewed flights, the company confirms that the VTOL has been tested several times.

It follows the EHang 184 "passenger drone" that debuted in 2016 and is not the company’s first model.

The company intends to make the EHang EH216-S function in areas such as air taxi services, aerial tourism, airport shuttles and cross-island transportation.