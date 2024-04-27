Fresh anti-encroachment campaign launched: Wahab

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that a campaign had been launched against encroachments in all the districts of Karachi simultaneously. He said this while presiding over a high-level meeting on anti-encroachment drive at the head office of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Friday.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that KMC inspectors were being deployed in every town while the city administration and KMC would jointly conduct operation against encroachments. A comprehensive strategy has been chalked out under the court orders for removal of encroachments, he said and added, this operation is not aimed at making citizens jobless but a proposal to allocate space for hawkers in every district is under consideration so that the carts and patharas can be shifted there.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi, Municipal Commissioner KMC S.M Afzal Zaidi, all deputy commissioners and officers were also present in the meeting.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that during the drive against encroachments, all encroachments would be removed from M. A Jinnah Road, Saddar, Regal Market, Mobile Market, New M.A.Jinnah Road, Bohri Bazar and other areas of district South.

During the meeting Deputy commissioners gave briefing about encroachments in their area.

Deputy Commissioner Central said that in his district, there is a lot of encroachments around Hyderi Food Street Block H North Nazimabad, Landi Kotal Chowrangi, Sindhi Hotel, Hussainabad Food Street, Allahwala Chowrangi North Karachi, Liaquatabad 10 Number and Supermarket. Besides removing the encroachments plan will be made in consultation with the traffic police to ensure smooth flow of traffic on these roads. The Deputy Commissioner South said that there are problems due to encroachments around M. A Jinnah Road, Saddar, Regal Market, Cooperative Market, Bohri Bazar, Lee Market, while traffic flow is affected due to parking of vehicles on New M.A Jinnah Road. Similarly the Deputy Commissioner West said that there are problems due to encroachments under Banaras flyover in his district.

There are more encroachments around Orangi Town No. 10 and Qatar Hospital which have to be removed. Deputy Commissioner Kemari identified areas regarding encroachments including Sher Shah, Manghopir Road and other areas. He said that instead of planting trees and greening, space outside factories in the site area has been earmarked for parking vehicles there, so factory owners will be requested to make this space in front of their factory green and beautiful.

During the meeting, a briefing was given about encroachments at Tariq Road, Samama Shopping Center, Pehalwan Goth and other areas in East District. Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi said that the proposal to impose Section 144 on cutting the road without permission is under consideration and it will be implemented soon. Joint strategy will be adopted for removal of encroachments in the city, no encroachment on Shara-e-Faisal will be tolerated.

A large number of rickshaws are parked from Lasbela Chowk to Gurumandir, due to which traffic is affected, the concerned association should be approached for solving this problem.