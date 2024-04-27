ICT admin moves to control encroachments,illegal activities

ISLAMABAD - Assistant Commissioner (AC) Industrial Area, Farwa Batool accompanied by the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) conducted anti-encroachment operation at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and removed all illegal encroachments around the hospital. Talking to APP, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration Spokesman, Dr Abdullah Tabassum said that on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, the authority was conducting extensive operations targeting encroachments, illegal gas canning, and cleanliness issues in Federal Capital. In a recent operation conducted at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), he said the AC removed all illegal encroachments and structures blocking public pathways were demolished in the area.

The AC also inspected the canteens and tuck shops of the hospital, focusing on cleanliness standards, pricing, and the use of plastic bags. After these inspections, she issued fines totaling Rs 23,000 for various violations and warned businesses to comply with regulations.

In another part of the operation, Dr Abdullah said the district administration teams targeted illegal gas cylinder filling activities in the G-8 area.

Four LPG shops in the area were found in the unlawful canning of gas cylinders, posing a safety risk. These shops were immediately sealed to prevent further illegal activity, he said.

He said the Islamabad administration’s efforts were part of a broader campaign to crack down on various violations in the city.

Daily operations were being carried out to combat encroachments, rising prices, and professional begging, he added.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon urged the residents and businesses to adhere to city regulations to avoid penalties and contribute to a safer, cleaner Islamabad.