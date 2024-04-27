Interior minister rules out any rift with PM

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday ruled out any possibility of differences with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “Ministerial portfolios are not important for me rather relations are,” the minister said, adding that those wishing to create differences will be utterly disappointed.

The remarks of Naqvi came days after reports emerged that he has developed some differences with the premier over key appointments in the departments working under the interior ministry.

Talking to reporters during his visit to the Police Facilitation Centre, the minister termed Shehbaz Sharif as his elder brother saying he has 25 years long relationship with the PM.

“Our relationship is strong and will remain strong,” he underlined. Rejecting allegations that Naqvi was involved in abuse of power during his stint as caretaker chief minister Punjab, he said, “As CM and Home Minister, I never gave orders to the police to misbehave with women at home.”

The interior minister said a decision would be taken soon regarding the crackdown against illegal immigrants including Afghan nationals. He said extension of three months has been given to Afghan card holder.

He noticed people were getting passports after a delay of up to five months. “I am aware of the passport issues and will fix this department soon,” he said. Sharing an update about the security of the Chinese, he said work has started on an emergency basis to provide fool proof security to Chinese residing in Pakistan. Naqvi said he was a supporter of open visa policy. “I want Pakistani visas to be made easier for Sikhs,” he added.

The government wanted that Sikhs should be given the facility of visa on arrival in Pakistan, he said. “In the first phase, this facility should be provided to Sikhs residing in countries other than India.”

Commenting on his portfolios, the minister clarified if he had to choose between the interior ministry and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), he would prefer latter.

He expressed the commitment to bring down crime rate in the capital territory.

He claimed police stations of the capital would be transformed in three to four months. He said a criteria would be put in place for the registration of FIRs.

The Interior Minister said a proposal was being sent to the federal government for recruitment of two thousand police personnel in Islamabad. He said this strength was also required to further enhance the security of Chinese nationals.