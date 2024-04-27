Saturday, April 27, 2024
JICA team visits WSSCA

April 27, 2024
ABBOTTABAD   -   A delegation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) led by Koji Nakashima on Friday visited the headquarters of the Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) to discuss potential collaboration initiatives.

The delegation included members of JICA Yoshiako Yukota, Koki Sawa, Hironobu Nakayama and Naila Almas.

The delegation held a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of WSSCA Rehan Yusuf, during which they were briefed on the day-to-day operational activities of the Water Supply Department.

As part of the discussion, the Water and Sanitation Services Company, Abbottabad, presented a comprehensive set of proposals for collaboration with JICA.

These proposals encompassed various areas such as capacity building, installation of tube wells and pumping stations equipped with SCADA systems, energy optimisation initiatives, modernisation of aging machinery, replacement of deteriorating pipelines, and conducting energy audits, among others. The delegation expressed their commitment to engage in detailed discussions on the presented recommendations.

, highlighting their optimism regarding the effective implementation of collaborative efforts.

