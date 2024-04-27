Saturday, April 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah for revisiting judges' appointment process

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah for revisiting judges' appointment process
Web Desk
4:15 PM | April 27, 2024
National

Supreme Court Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on Saturday called for reviewing the mechanism for appointment of judges in higher judiciary and said he wasn’t happy with the institution’s history.

Justice Shah said judges shouldn’t be appointed on the basis of recommendations, if the intent was to keep the system running. The one who wasn’t performing should be thrown out of the judicial system, he noted.

A judge could make a system collapse and also make function efficiently, Justice Shah said and stressed that everyone had to forget about managing the institution individually.

In his address to the Fifth Asma Jahangir Conference, an annual event organised in the city in recognition of her services for human rights, the senior judge said judiciary had in the past had passed some good and bad verdicts.

“It is true,” Justice Shah said, adding that there were some dark spots in the history of Pakistan’s judiciary.

The constitution says judiciary should be fully independent, the judge noted and said the poor judgments were the cause of controversy.

Punjab Police woman officer honored with 'Excellence in Performance Award'

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1714193178.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024