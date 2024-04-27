No compromise on legitimate rights of province: KP CM

Peshawar - A meeting of the Climate Change Council held on Friday at Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair while Chief Ministers of all the provinces also attended the meeting via video link.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, while protesting against the “injustice and unfair attitude” of the incumbent federal government towards Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reiterated his commitment not to compromise on the legitimate rights of the province and made it clear that we will go all-out to ensure protection of our resources and rights of the people.

He said, “The federal government wants to take control of the carbon credit of the province, which is the right and asset of the province; we cannot allow anyone else to take it over. 45 percent of the country’s forests are in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and similarly 50 percent of the country’s total carbon credit is generated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which is the right of the people of this province; we will never let anyone else to usurp it.”

Ali Amin Gandapur further clarified that 80 percent of the forests in the province are under private ownership of the people, so it is his responsibility to ensure protection of the rights of his people.

He also asked the federation to make payment of the arrears of the province as early as possible and expressed his concerns that raids are being conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the issue of electricity and FIRs are being filed against consumers, adding that it would be much better for them to sit down and discuss this matter with us; we want to know clearly how much is the province’s deficit in terms of electricity.

“We want to give relief to our people through deduction in our arrears owed to the federation, but in return, load-shedding in the province and injustice to the people should be stopped once and for all,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister said that the federal government receives a tax of Rs300 billion per annum on tobacco being produced in the province. This tax is also the right of the province and province should have the right to receive this.

However, we will definitely provide the legitimate share of the federation, but we cannot let them to usurp the money of the people in that way, he stated. “We should be taken into confidence in all these matters and the way forward must be decided through mutual discussion on the issues regarding constitutional rights of the province,” the KP CM said.