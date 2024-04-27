Opp in NA terms incumbent government a Hitler regime

ISLAMABAD - The Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, during Friday’s National Assembly proceedings, strongly criticized the incumbent government terming it a Hitler regime.

Opposition leader, on a point of order, dubbed prime minister as Hitler and interior minister as Heinrich Himmler (who was considered as significant figure in Nazi regime). Omar Ayub made these remarks narrating alleged atrocities with opposition members and imposition of Section-144 in Punjab. Interestingly, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in PTI’s government era had also related former prime minister Imran Khan’s characteristics with Germany’s fascist ruler Adolf Hitler. Shehbaz Sharif, at that time, had made these remarks when former interior minister MNA Rana Sanaullah was arrested in the drug case.

In Friday’s proceedings, the opposition member in the presence of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi asked the reason for which the government had to impose Section-144. He also criticized the Punjab Police and Inspector General of Punjab in his speech. He was of the view that IGP had become custodian of a single party like PML-N.

About former prime minister’s wife, opposition leader alleged that Bushra Bibi was being denied proper health facilities. He, in a previous sitting of current session, asked the government to allow conducting proper medical checkups from Shaukat Khanum Hospital. About arrest of PTI-backed members, he expressed fear that lawmakers having this particular association would be arrested in their constituencies. He pushed the chair to give ruling for not arresting independent members backed by PTI.

Taking advantage of interior minister’s presence in the house, other members also raised related matters.

A lawmaker from Southern Punjab Jamshed Dasti, on his turn, shared the story of police raid on his house.

Earlier ,Dasti a couple of months before had also recorded a video blaming the police raid in his house. He also asked the reason for putting his name in stop list. “On what reasons, my name was included in stop list and also denied issuing passport. A legislator from MQM-P Nighat Shakil, on point of order, said Sindh government had failed to control street crimes in the Karachi. The house throughout the proceedings saw thin presence of lawmakers. Some of the MNAs drew the attention on it but avoided to point out lack of required strength in the house.