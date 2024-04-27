Saturday, April 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Opponents must compete with Punjab CM on basis of performance: Azma

Our Staff Reporter
April 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that opponents should compete with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on the basis of performance instead of using inappropriate language. She said this while reacting to a statement of Barrister Saif here on Friday. Azma Bukhari said that the ‘Fitna’ party was matchless in telling lies and using inappropriate language. She said Barrister Saif must control his tongue, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf could not digest the performance of the Punjab Chief Minister. She said, “The Punjab CM believes in taking practical steps and she is creating ease for the people of Punjab.”

Azma said that the CM was taking steps for the welfare of the people without any discrimination. She further said, “It is very unfortunate that the CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains busy at Adiala Jail. If Gandapur has no time for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, then he should shift to the jail.”

SNGPL disconnects 654 meters on gas theft

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1714193178.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024