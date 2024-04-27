Opposition boycotts Punjab Assembly sitting in solidarity with farmers

LAHORE - The Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Friday boycotted its proceedings to express solidarity with the farmers who are not getting the right price for their produce besides facing problems in terms of non-availability of bardana (jute bags) for transportation of wheat to the market. This boycott by the opposition members was unprecedented in the sense that it was perhaps for the first time that the entire Opposition did not turn up to attend the Assembly sitting.

The treasury members, however, discussed the issue of wheat procurement and pricing and proposed suggestions for the next fiscal year as well. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan noted that the government had fixed Rs 3900 as the price for 40 kg of wheat, but the commodity was being sold at Rs 3200, causing farmers to suffer losses in millions. The middlemen are not making payment to the farmers, he said, adding that sugarcane growers also need to be taken care of.

Agriculture Minister Ashiq Kermani said they would refer this issue to the Cane Commissioner. The Minister also mentioned that there has been no decrease in cotton production, and Bahawalpur Division was also showing good response. The minister said that necessary legislation on pesticides and fertilizers was also on the cards.

Regarding the upcoming budget for the next fiscal year, the members emphasized that the government should prepare the budget adequately to address unemployment and poverty. IT should be prioritized, and steps should be taken to restore public trust as people are reluctant to pay taxes. Public transport should be improved.

Members also raised issues of their constituencies on various development schemes. The session was adjourned until Monday afternoon upon completion of the agenda.