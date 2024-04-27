Pakistan committed to deepen collaboration with SCO: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further deepen and expand collaboration with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). He was addressing the annual meeting of Defence Ministers of member states of the Organisation in Astana, Kazakhstan, yesterday. On the occasion, the defence minister expressed deep concern over the escalating situation in Gaza. He also said Pakistan has consistently advocated for a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian question as per the international law and relevant United Nations resolutions. On the sidelines of the meeting, the defence minister held meetings with his counterparts from friendly countries of the SCO to discuss bilateral defence cooperation. The meetings reviewed the regional security issues, defence cooperation initiatives. Various areas of mutual interest including counter terrorism, Afghanistan situation and review of national security priorities, extremist threats, border management and maritime security were also deliberated upon.