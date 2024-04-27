Pakistan face Kiwis in decisive 5th T20I

LAHORE - Pakistan face New Zealand in the decisive 5th Twenty20 International at the historic Gaddafi Stadium today (Saturday) at 7:30 PM. This match is a must-win for the hosts to avoid a series defeat and level the score at 2-2.

The series began with a washout, followed by a commanding seven-wicket victory for Pakistan in the second T20I. However, the visiting New Zealand team, considered a second-string side, bounced back with two consecutive victories, taking a 2-1 lead in the series. In the intense fourth match, New Zealand managed to edge out Pakistan by a mere four runs.

New Zealand seta formidable total of 178 runs, thanks to solid performances by Tim Robinson (51), and contributions from Tom Blundell and Dean Foxcroft. Despite the efforts of Pakistan’s bowlers in the death overs, the Kiwis’ score proved just enough.

Pakistan’s response was troubled from the start, losing early wickets in the powerplay. However, Fakhar Zaman’s brilliant 61 off 45 balls nearly turned the game around, supported by Iftikhar Ahmed and Imad Wasim’s knocks. Yet, critical wickets by William O’Rourke and Ben Sears thwarted Pakistan’s chase, falling short by four runs.

Looking ahead to today’s game, both teams have shown strengths and vulnerabilities. New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell praised his team’s resilience under pressure and acknowledged the strength of Pakistan’s death bowling, which limited them to a par score. “Tim Robinson and Tom Blundell gave us a strong start, and at one point we were targeting 200,” said Bracewell.

“However, credit goes to the Pakistani bowlers for their tight spells at the end.” He highlighted the positive impact of exposing younger players to such high-pressure situations and commended James Neesham and William O’Rourke for their critical performances in the closing overs.

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam acknowledged the quality innings from Fakhar Zaman and Imad Wasim but rued the early loss of wickets which cost them the match. “The surface was unusual with an average score of around 190, but we managed to contain them to a reachable total.

“We had to adjust our lineup due to some injuries, giving our younger players a chance to prove themselves. We’re experimenting with different combinations to finalize our squad ahead of the T20 World Cup,” he added.

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium is known for favoring batsmen, as evidenced by high scores during the PSL 2024. The average first innings score here is 161, often making batting first a preferable option.Weather might play a role, with light rain predicted late Friday and patchy rain on Saturday morning. However, conditions are expected to clear up by game time, providing a cool evening perfect for cricket.

PAKISTAN’S PREDICTED XI: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed.

NEW ZEALAND’S PREDICTED XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Tim Robinson, Dean Foxcroft, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (c), Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William O’Rourke.