Parents urged to vaccinate children regularly

Mohmand - District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Rafiq Hayat on the eve of ‘World Immunisation Week’ has urged upon parents to vaccinate their children regularly at the time of birth, as about 53000 children die of diarrhoea every year in Pakistan.

DHO Dr Rafiq Hayat, along-with FSMO Dr Pervez Iqbal, while speaking to media representatives regarding World Immunisation Week here at Press Club, said that 50 years of immunisation programme has been completed in Pakistan and mortality rate of communicable diseases like measles, tuberculosis, hepatitis and diphtheria has decreased.

DHO said that 33 cases of measles have been reported in Mohmand district. He said that different teams have been formed in the entire district to control measles.