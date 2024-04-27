People urged to follow safety steps to avoid dengue

PESHAWAR - Secretary Health of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Mahmood Aslam during the sermon of Friday prayers at Gul Bahar Number One area, conducted an awareness campaign and appealed the locals to follow precautionary measures to avoid dengue in their living localities.

He urged the general public to ensure disposal of wastage and covering of stagnant water inside and outside of their homes, to protect themselves and residents of the area from dengue.

Pamphlets regarding dengue awareness were also distributed among the public by the Health Department officials including those from Civil Defense and WSSP.

He, along with District Health Officer Dr Idris, Focal Person for Dengue Dr Ikramullah and officials of Civil Defence, WSSP, and relevant authorities also led a dengue awareness walk in Gul Bahar area.

He personally visited various streets in Gul Bahar, and distributed awareness pamphlets to shopkeepers and locals, besides issuing instructions regarding dengue prevention.

He also praised the efforts of the Civil Defence officials for spreading awareness among the people through different means of sources.

Secretary Health issued directives to relevant authorities on this occasion, instructing them to report the progress of dengue prevention activities on a regular basis.