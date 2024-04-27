Political turmoil

Pakistan has long been mired in a state of political and economic turmoil, and the formation of the new coalition government appears to only compound the existing crisis. An acute economic downturn, high unemployment, political instability, security threats, and environmental catastrophes have collectively posed significant challenges for the masses, making it difficult to make ends meet, jeopardising the nation’s peace and prosperity.

Natives find themselves in a state of uncertainty and lack optimism for the future amidst these distressing conditions. They demand that the government prioritise addressing soaring inflation, as the skyrocketing costs have severely crippled the poor, making survival a daunting task. Rational economic policies aimed at promoting growth, investment, and job creation are imperative to alleviate poverty. The governing authorities can restore public trust only by implementing reforms that foster transparency, accountability, and strengthen law enforcement agencies.

Pakistan’s socio-political unrest will only exacerbate the ailing economy. To address the prevailing disillusionment in society, authorities must recalibrate the nature of current politics in the country. Our nation requires political harmony and a democratic culture that upholds constitutionalism and the rule of law. Instead of perpetuating continuous tussles and grievances, governing leaders should collaborate to promote prosperity and stability.

HIRA KHALID,

Peshawar.