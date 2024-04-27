PPP, PML-N adopt reconciliatory tone in Senate for Opp

ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Friday adopted a reconciliatory tone for the second consecutive day with both sides of the aisle urging the need of working together to steer the country out of the present crisis.

Opening discussion on presidential address to the joint sitting of the parliament, the parliamentary leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman said that President Asif Ali Zardari‘s stress on political dialogue, unity and an end to polarisation for the sake of the country was the only way forward in these challenging circumstances.

Reflecting on the legacy and resilience of the PPP leadership, Senator Sherry said that her party had a history of rendering sacrifices but it never degraded the dignity of the country and the state. “President Asif Ali Zardari had ben in jail for 14 years. Yet, he never took political revenge from anyone and there was no political prisoner in his previous tenure,” she remarked.

She emphasized the importance of mutual respect and collaboration among political parties to foster a conducive environment for the country’s progress.

She echoed President Zardari’s invitation to all political parties for a fresh start, urging collective action to end past bitterness and division.

Senator Sherry cautioned against the politics of hatred and animosity and called upon all stakeholders to heed President Zardari’s call for a new legacy based on unity and cooperation.

The parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the house Senator Irfan Siddiqui taking part in discussion urged the PTI to hold talks to solve the crises facing the country, including ailing economy.

He noted that politicians face ups and downs and governments come and go but they have to leave some traditions and legacy for their future generations.

Talking about reconciliation, he said that it was a two-way process. “We are ready to extend an olive branch to PTI and let us shake hands,” he said and urged the party of former prime minister Imran Khan to “come forward for Pakistan and let us sit together.”

Senator Siddiqui underlined that if PTI could shake hands with its worst political enemies of the past including Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, why it cannot sit with the incumbent government in the interest of the country.

Parliamentary leader of PTI Senator Ali Zafar emphasised that there was dire need of working together while keeping aside political differences or else such important matters of grave concern would be completely forgotten and ignored.

He said that parliament has become redundant because it was not functioning under the rules of the business.

He pointed out that various laws were passed in the past which were neither discussed nor referred to any committee and instead were passed hastily only for the benefit of few over majority.

He said that it was the utmost duty and greatest responsibility of the Senate to bring forth, discuss and debate internal and external issues of grave importance so that every member can share his opinion.

Senior lawyer Senator Zafar however said the treasury benches should have a heart to bear criticism.

He noted that the integrity of the parliament can only be ensured if the members take criticism with an open mind and heart.

He remarked that the process of lawmaking needs to be undertaken strictly in accordance with the rules of business, constitution and the law.

He emphasized that parliamentarians must immediately initiate joint efforts for restoring its lost credibility in and outside Pakistan.

Senator Zafar also drew attention of Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani and members on the issue of Iran’s attack on Israel. He stressed that it was the government’s responsibility to take the nation into confidence by briefing the Senate about the recent visit of Iranian President to Pakistan. He sought that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar should be summoned in the next session to brief the house about the purpose of the visit.