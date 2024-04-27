PPP to file contempt of court petition against CDA

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday said it will file a contempt of court petition against the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for ‘illegally’ conducting operation at the Islamabad Tennis Complex.

Speaking at a news conference here, PPP Secretary General Senator Taj Haider said that an operation was conducted at the Islamabad Tennis Complex under conspiracy, resulting in the destruction of thirty years of hard work in thirty minutes for the players.

“Senate has also raised concerns over this. We will not sit idle until the restoration of this tennis complex,” he said. Senator Taj Haider was accompanied by Syed Sabtain Bukhari, Qayyum Beg Advocate, Subhan Ahmed, and Kamran Khalil.

He said Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Tennis Tournament had been held at the Islamabad Tennis Complex annually.

“The CDA’s operation is deeply troubling. Despite agreements with the Ministry of Interior, conducting an operation in the tennis complex is distressing,” he added.

He said the PPP will file contempt of court proceedings for violating the court order by conducting an illegal operation in the darkness of the night. “PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is aware of all the proceedings,” he said.

On this occasion, PPP leader Syed Sabtain Bukhari said foreign players used to play tournaments at the Islamabad Tennis Complex, and representatives of the International Tennis Federation also visited the venue. “They were not defaulters of the CDA. The operation was carried out at the Islamabad Tennis Complex under conspiracy. The CDA must rebuild this complex,” he said.

In his comments, PPP leader Kamran Khalil said that “we have a lease from the Ministry of Interior until 2035, and this illegal act has been committed. Despite the order being preventive, this operation was carried out. We are going to court for contempt of court.”

