Punjab govt on alert as PMD warns of heavy rains

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Saturday directed the authorities to take precautionary measures amid a forecast for torrential rains across the province.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had on April 22 alerted the concerned authorities with a forecast of a new spell of rainfall in Punjab till April 29.

The Met Office had predicted that various cities including Lahore would receive moderate to heavy rains from April 26 to 29.

“Rain-wind/thunderstorm (few moderate/ heavy falls) is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Sahiwal.

“While, in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar rain is expected with occasional gaps from April 26 to 28. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period,” the PMD had said.

Maryam issued instructions for taking measures in advance on the forecast of heavy rains in Punjab till April 29.

She directed the commissioners, deputy commissioners and the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) managing director to remain active for the drainage of rainwater.

The Punjab chief minister directed the officers concerned to be present on the ground in all shifts and utilise all resources for drainage of the water.

“All necessary steps should be taken to keep the traffic flowing in Lahore and the other cities. The traffic wardens should actively perform duties in the field to help citizens,” she ordered in a bid to ensure easy flow of vehicular traffic during and after rains.

The chief minister instructed rescue services agencies to take immediate safety measures to make sure that the people from low-lying areas were timely transferred to safe places.

CM Maryam also directed that the residents of the low-lying areas should be warned in advance about the situation and help should be taken from media, social media and mobile alert service in this regard.

Maryam said effective measures should be taken to protect livestock in rural areas.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had also directed the provincial and district disaster management authorities as well as other departments concerned to gear up for nationwide torrential rains and thunderstorms till April 29.