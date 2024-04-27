Remarkable growth of 67pc in BOP’s profit before tax

LAHORE - A meeting of the Board of Directors of The Bank of Punjab was held on Friday to consider and approve the un-audited financial statements for the 1st quarter of year ended March 31, 2024. During the meeting, the Board reviewed bank’s performance for 1st quarter of the year 2024 against strategic business plan and appreciated the effort of BOP management for showing a remarkable growth of 67% in profit before tax which is a testimony of the fact that the Bank has been moving in right direction. During 1st quarter 2024, bank’s Net Interest Margin (NIM) increased to Rs 8.55 billion as against Rs 7.77 billion during 1st quarter 2023.

Non-Markup/Interest Income also increased by 33% as against corresponding period last year. Accordingly, during 1st quarter of the year, the bank before tax profit increased to Rs. 3.51 billion as against 2.11 billion showing a remarkable growth of 67%. Earnings per share (EPS) for the 1st quarter of year 2024 increased to Re. 0.52 per share as against Re. 0.37 per share during 1st quarter 2023.

As at March 31, 2024, bank’s total assets improved to Rs. 2,075.45 billion as against Rs. 1,604.36 billion as of March 31, 2023 depicting a hefty growth of 29%. The deposits of the bank improved to Rs. 1,421.40 billion as against Rs. 1,189.22 billion as of March 31, 2023 registering a massive growth of 20%. The Investments and Gross Advances were recorded at Rs. 1,055.79 billion and Rs. 761.70 billion, respectively. Tier-1 Equity improved to Rs. 70.24 billion as against 68.61 billion as on March 31, 2023 and Capital Adequacy Ratio (including ASM of TFC-III) stood at 17.15% against regulatory requirement of 11.50%.

During the 1st Quarter 2024, The Bank of Punjab clinched “Best SME Bank in Pakistan” Title at Global SME Banking Innovation Awards 2024 by The Digital Banker. Further, the Bank was recognized as best bank in “Excellence in Financial Literacy Awards-PFLW 2024” by State Bank of Pakistan. The Bank has been assigned long term entity rating of “AA+” by M/s PACRA with short term rating being at the highest rank of “A1+”. The Bank currently has a network of 815 online branches, including 160 Taqwa Islamic Banking Branches and 16 sub-branches.

Further, the Bank has a network of 817 ATMs providing 24/7 banking services to the customers. Besides, Bank is also offering a wide range of products/services to its valued clients including Branchless Banking, Mobile Banking, Internet Banking, Credit Card and Cash Management services.