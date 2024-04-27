REO visits Rescue offices in Rawalpindi region

ATTOCK - Regional Emergency Officer Dr Faisal Mehmood visited Rescue offices in Hasanabdal, Attock and Hazro and had interaction with he rescue officers, rescue staff and TMA fire staff.
He also examined all the buildings, stores and emergency vehicles. Addressing the rescue staff, the Regional Emergency Officer said that service to the suffering humanity is the greatest virtue and the greatest reward, so the rescue personnel should serve the suffering humanity wholeheartedly because it is a duty as well as a worship and enthusiasm. Always remain prepared to deal with any emergency situation with passion so that we can better serve the public. He further said that dutiful people are the valuable capital of any country and nation is proud of them. He expressed his satisfaction over the operational readiness of Rescue Staff and emphasised to maintain this standard in future also.