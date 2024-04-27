Saturday, April 27, 2024
REO visits Rescue offices in Rawalpindi region

Our Staff Reporter
April 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK   -   Regional Emergency Officer Dr Faisal Mehmood visited Rescue offices in Hasanabdal, Attock and Hazro and had interaction with he rescue officers, res­cue staff and TMA fire staff.

He also examined all the buildings, stores and emergency vehicles. Ad­dressing the rescue staff, the Regional Emergency Officer said that service to the suffering humanity is the greatest virtue and the greatest reward, so the res­cue personnel should serve the suffering humanity wholeheartedly because it is a duty as well as a wor­ship and enthusiasm. Al­ways remain prepared to deal with any emergency situation with passion so that we can better serve the public. He further said that dutiful people are the val­uable capital of any coun­try and nation is proud of them. He expressed his sat­isfaction over the opera­tional readiness of Rescue Staff and emphasised to maintain this standard in future also.

China unveils first Hangor-class submarine builit for Pakistan

Our Staff Reporter

