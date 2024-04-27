Sacrificial animal market to be opened from May 10

KARACHI - The Karachi district administration has announced the eagerly awaited start of the cattle market for sacrificial animals, set to commence from May 10th. Spanning an expansive 1000 acres at Tesar Town Northern Bypass, this year’s market promises convenience and ease for all participants.

In an official announcement by the management, it was revealed that the market will not only accommodate the needs of buyers and sellers but will also feature modern amenities. The inclusion of ATMs and temporary branches of major banks aims to facilitate seamless financial transactions.

Furthermore, ensuring the well-being of attendees, an ambulance equipped with emergency medical assistance will be stationed on-site, providing immediate aid if required.

With these enhanced facilities, Karachiites can look forward to a hassle-free and safe experience as they prepare for the upcoming Eid festivities.