SC to hear notice on judges’ letter on 30th

ISLAMABAD - A six-member bench of the Supreme Court will hear the suo moto notice taken on Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges’ letter regarding alleged intelligence agencies’ interference in their judicial work on April 30. Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan will take up the case. Pakistan Bar Council’s six members, Lahore High Court Bar Association, Islamabad High Court Bar Association, Balochistan High Court Bar Association, Aitzaz Ahsan, Mian Dawood, Sardar Shahbaz Ali Khosa filed the petitions urged the apex court to take up the case. They had demanded holding of judicial inquiry by the judges of Supreme Court for probing allegations levelled in the IHC judges’ letter dated March 25. The IHC six judges – Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz – on March 25 wrote a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against the alleged “interference” and “intimidation” by the “operatives of intelligence agencies.” In the letter they had sought guidance on the interference of intelligent agencies in judicial functions. The Supreme Court, therefore, initiated suo motu proceedings on the letter. It in April 3 order, stated that a suo motu notice was taken owing to the seriousness of the matter, while the meeting with Prime Minister was also held considering the gravity of the issue. The apex court called for proposals from the main stakeholders in the judicial system and the independence of judiciary, namely the Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association, high courts and the federal government. The federation and he SCBA so far filed no statement.

Justice Yahya Afridi opposed taking suo moto and recused from the bench. In pursuant of the Supreme Court order dated 3rd April, 2024, the LHC and IHC held Full Court meeting in their respective courts. The IHC judges unanimously decided to give institutional response in case of any such meddling in their judicial working in future.