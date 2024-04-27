Schools being digitised in Punjab: CM Maryam

LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to digitalisation educational institutions through private public partnership to equip the teachers and students with modern tools of learning.

In this connection, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had a meeting with a delegation of ADM Holding Limited on Friday and got a briefing on the subject from its senior advisor Mr Umar Farooq.

The possibilities of mutual cooperation in education, health, housing and other sectors in Punjab were also discussed in the meeting. Both leaders agreed in principle to cooperate for the establishment of video gaming centers for international competitions. The delegation of ADM Holding Limited also offered to establish an entertainment arena, boxing and football academy in Lahore.

Madam Chief Minister directed the Sports Minister to review prospects of cooperation with ADM Holding Limited’s delegation.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said that educational institutions including schools were being digitised in line with modern needs. The latest computer tabs will be provided to teachers in schools to improve upon the preparation and attendance of their lessons, she added.

Madam chief minister said that digitization will be completed through public private partnership. “Youth, especially women, can be empowered using ICT skills, because by freelancing, they can take the path of self-employment.”, she further stated.

The chief minister noted that the start of free Wi-Fi service in Lahore is a right step in this direction. This service will be gradually expanded to other cities of the province after Lahore, she added.

The meeting also reviewed ADM Holding Limited’s interest in partnering for the issuance of vehicle number plates and digitization of the land record system in Punjab.

Mr Umar Farooq appreciated the vision of public service of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He said,” The Chief Minister is carrying out valuable projects for the welfare of people in Punjab.”

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and the Provincial Minister for School Education Rana Sikandar Hayat attended the meeting. Secretary Higher Education, School Education, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.