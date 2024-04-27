Saturday, April 27, 2024
Senior journalist Waseem Shehzad robbed

Staff Reporter
April 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -   A senior journalist of a local private TV channel was robbed alongwith his friend yesterday night, said a police spokesperon. The journalist on Rohi TV, Waseem Shehzad, was returning home alongwith a friend on a motorcycle after duty when the unidentified robbers intercepted them.  The criminals are reported to have snatched two mobile phones—the two each in possession of the victims—with an amount collectively worth Rs210,000 in cash and a motorbike from them. On minor resistance, the robbers opened straight fire, but it couldn’t hurt either of the motorcyclists. The incident was held in Z-town, near Sameeja Abad, said the spokesperson.  Cases have been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Staff Reporter

