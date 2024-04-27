“Sindh Theater Festival 2024” commences in Larkana

LARKANA - The opening ceremony of “Sindh Theater Festival 2024” organized by Arts Council of Pakistan Larkana was inaugurated by Assistant Commissioner Tufail Ahmed Sheikh and other officials of Arts Council. Speaking at the event, Chief Guest SSP Larkana Rohal Khan Khoso said that after the arrival of the Arts Council in Larkana, it has been proved that our culture is alive, which is a proof of being a living nation. He said officers should be role models associated with education, advocacy and other fields and focus on their lives and present new and good themes in dramas. He said that the people of Larkana should cooperate with the police so that drugs and supply chain dealers can be controlled. Mayor Anwar Ali Lehar said that the present body of Arts Council Larkana is working very well. Deputy Attorney Ghulam Asghar Khachi said that currently the environment is working in such a way that it has become difficult to find time but I see that people have come here in large numbers.