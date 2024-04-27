Sindh to publish names of tax evaders in newspapers

KARACHI - The Sindh government has decided to publish the names of tax evaders in newspapers and freeze their bank accounts. This stern measure was announced by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon during a meeting on Friday with Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Secretary Salim Rajput and other officials.

Memon declared tax evaders as “enemies of the country’s prosperity” and vowed to leave no stone unturned in bringing them to justice. He emphasized that publishing their names would serve as a public shaming tactic and deter others from evading their tax obligations. The meeting also saw Memon lauding the ongoing crackdown against drug dealers in the province. He instructed officials to intensify these efforts and expressed zero tolerance for those peddling drugs.

To bolster the fight against narcotics, Memon proposed deploying qualified police officers and jawans on deputation to the Excise Department, initially focusing on Karachi and Hyderabad. Furthermore, the meeting yielded decisions to strengthen prosecution and investigation mechanisms for drug-related cases and incentivize high-performing officers and informants through a reward system.

The Sindh government’s multi-pronged approach targets both tax evasion and drug trafficking, aiming to create a more prosperous and secure environment for the province’s residents.