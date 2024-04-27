SIU arrests robbery gang targeting bank customers

KARACHI - In a significant operation conducted by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police, a notorious gang of robbers involved in targeting individuals withdrawing cash from banks has been apprehended. According to SSP/SIU Adeel Hussain Chandio, the SIU swiftly moved to arrest a three-member dacoit gang at Powerhouse Chowrangi, New Karachi, acting on a valuable tip-off. The apprehended members of the gang, identified as Naveed Ahmed, Adnan, and Zulfiqar Ali, were notorious for their brazen robberies, targeting bank customers leaving with substantial amounts of cash, often at gunpoint. During the operation, law enforcement agency recovered three 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from the accused. Preliminary investigations have unveiled a string of robbery incidents perpetrated by the arrested individuals and their associates across various districts, including South, Central, East, City, Malir, Korangi, and West. The gang’s modus operandi involved an accomplice scouting for potential victims exiting banks with large sums of money, signalling their cohorts waiting outside to intercept and rob the individuals at gunpoint.

Notably, Naveed Ahmed, one of the individuals nabbed by law enforcement agency, has a history of criminal activities, having been previously arrested in 2021 for his involvement in a high-profile robbery case involving prize bonds worth Rs. 30 million. Alongside his accomplice Farhan, they had stolen the bonds from a motorcyclist at Jamshed Road before being apprehended by the SIU, leading to the recovery of a significant portion of the stolen funds.

Furthermore, Naveed Ahmed, along with another accomplice, Fazal Khaliq, was involved in a recent robbery outside HBL Bank branch on Abul Hassan Isfahani Road in January this year. In a confrontation with the SIU team, Fazal Khaliq sustained injuries, leading to his arrest, while Naveed Ahmed managed to escape, by snatching a motorcycle from a passerby food delivery service’s rider.

The interrogation of the arrested suspects has also exposed their involvement in various street crimes targeting pedestrians and motorcyclists across different parts of the city.

Legal proceedings are underway, with cases registered against the accused at the SIU police station for the recovery of illegal weapons.