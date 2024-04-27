Ten shops sealed over encroachment in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Municipal Corporation Chief Officer Tariq Paroya said on Friday that ten shops were sealed over encroachments and their goods were confiscated during an operation launched by the district administration.

According to a handout issued, the anti-encroachment teams launched the operation at Lorry Adda Road and various bazaars. Meanwhile, Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said no effort would be spared to make the city encroachment free, adding that an indiscriminate operation against encroachments would continue on a daily basis.

Eight power thieves arrested

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught eight power pilferers during a crackdown launched against electricity pilferage here on Friday.

According to official sources, task force teams raided various areas and caught eight accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

The accused were identified as Nisar Ahmad, Khadam Hussain, Deewan Ali, Arshad, Abu Abeda, Dost Muhammad, Ishtiaq and Aoun Muhammad. Police registered cases against pilferers.

Man commits suicide

A sexagenarian committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Jhal Chakiaan police station. A police spokesperson said here that 60-year-old Muhammad Aslam Jatt of Jhal Chakiaan was dejected over some domestic dispute and he committed suicide by shooting into his head with his pistol. The police sent the body to mortuary for postmortem while an investigation in ongoing, he added.

RPO holds open court

Regional Police officer (RPO) Shariq Kamal Siddiqui on Friday organised an open court in his office in which he listened the problems of the citizens coming from Sargodha region. During the open court, the RPO issued orders for their immediate solution.

He also issued instructions to take care of the convenience of the visiting citizens and stay in touch with them until their problems are resolved.

He further said that all officers should remain in their respective offices during public hours and utilise available resources for public hearings.