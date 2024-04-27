Third consecutive 179-run target in five-match Pak-NZ T20I series

Pakistan set a 179 runs target for New Zealand, which is interestingly the third consecutive target set by Pakistan (twice – 3rd and 5th T20I) and New Zealand (once 4th T20I) during the five-match T20I series.

This target marked the third consecutive match in the series where the figure hovered around 179, adding an intriguing layer of consistency and competition to the proceedings. Earlier in the third T20I, Pakistan set 179, which New Zealand chased down with 10 balls to spare, thanks to efficient batting. The fourth T20I saw roles reversed as New Zealand set the target of 179, which Pakistan narrowly missed by 5 runs, managing 174-8 in their 20 overs.

The fifth decisive match between Pakistan and New Zealand, being played under the lights at the packed Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday night, saw Pakistan, put into bat first, posting a score of 178-5 after 20 overs. The innings was anchored by Captain Babar Azam's stellar 69 off 44 balls, which included six fours and two sixes, propelling Pakistan towards a competitive total.

Pakistan’s innings began on a shaky note when young opener Saim Ayub was dismissed early for just one run, caught by Bracewell off the bowling of William O’Rourke. However, the platform for a competitive total was set by a solid partnership between Captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Usman Khan. Babar Azam, known for his elegant stroke play, lived up to his reputation, scoring a masterful 69 off 44 balls, which included 6 fours and 2 sixes.

Usman contributed a swift 31 from 24 deliveries, adding stability to the middle order. Fakhar Zaman continued the momentum with a well-composed 43 off 33 balls, pushing the score towards a competitive total. However, Iftikhar Ahmed could not capitalize much, adding only 6 runs before falling to James Neesham.

The innings concluded with Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim at the crease, providing the final thrust. Shadab’s quick 15 off just 5 balls and Imad's calm presence ensured Pakistan reached a respectable 178/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

The New Zealand bowlers had a mixed day; James Neesham was the standout performer with economical figures of 1-13. Ish Sodhi and William O’Rourke also contributed crucial wickets, but Ben Sears and Zakary Foulkes found it challenging, conceding 46 and 35 runs respectively.

SCORES IN BRIEF

PAKISTAN 178/5 in 20 overs (Babar Azam 69, Fakhar Zaman 43, Usman Khan 31; James Neesham 1-13, William O’Rourke 1-25) vs NEW ZEALAND.