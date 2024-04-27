Three die in Muzaffargarh car accident

MUZAFFARGARH - Three people died and two others sustained serious injuries when a car overturned into a ditch on Multan Road near Taunsa Barrage.

According to a rescue spokesperson, the car was moving from Taunsa to Multan when it flipped into the deep ditch. The deceased were identified as Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Shahbaz, and Muhammad Nadir, who were stated to be the siblings.

The injured, including Muhammad Waseem and Irshad Hussain, were shifted to Nishtar Hospital, while the dead bodies were shifted to Taunsa Hospital, added the spokesperson.

Muzaffargarh Police claim to arrest woman for kidnapping infant

Sadr Police in an operation claimed to have arrested a woman involved in kidnapping of a 14-month old infant, and registered case for further investigation. A 14-month old infant was recovered four days after the kidnapping incident, police said here on Friday.

As per the details, after receiving information, Sadr Police conducted raid on hideouts of outlaws and recovered the child with the help of CCTV camera, from Khanpur Bagga Sher area besides arresting the woman allegedly kidnapped the child namely Abdul Hannan, outside the gate of his home. The police conducted the operation on the report of the father of the child. The police also claimed to have apprehended three abettors of the accused involved in the kidnapping.

DPO Husnain Haider lauded the efforts of the police officials for resolving the matter.

Labourer’s body exhumed to fix death cause

Body of a labourer was exhumed on direction of the local court at suburban area of Daera Din Panah, district Kot Addu here Friday.

Muhammad Sanan was buried two months ago after declaring his death occurred in normal way by the factory’s owner in Faislabad where he employed. The brother, Muhammad Muhabbat appealed the court to exhume his brother’s body after claiming that the death wasn’t happened as normally. Citing the suspected death cause, he alleged his brother died after amassing gas into the abdomen by air compressor. He further said the factory’s management swept the matter under carpet to avoid litigation.

According to him, his brother could be saved had the treatment done on time by the factory’s management. Upon the court’s order, the body was exhumed under supervision of the area magistrate, Imran Ali.

Surgeon Dr Shahid Khan took the body’s samples to test from forensic laboratory. Police Daera Din Panah said they’re awaiting post-mortum report and adding that further enquiry would be marked to Faislabad police station.

Minor shoots self with pistol

Minor shot himself while playing with the pistol placed inside home, rescuer said. The six-year-old Muhammad Fahad, son of Mohammed Shahzad, resident of old Qureshi, received the bullet shot under the ribs bones. He was shifted to rural health centre Qasba Basera. After thorough examination, the medics referred the patient to Indus Hospital Muzaffargarh following the critical injury, it was said.