TikTok partners with Coke Studio as Official Entertainment Partner for Season 15

Islamabad - TikTok, the leading destination for short videos, has announced its first partnership with Coke Studio as the Official Entertainment Partner for Season 15. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as both brands continue to revolutionize the entertainment landscape and bring diverse, engaging content to audiences worldwide.

Coke Studio Pakistan has been at the forefront of music innovation, bringing together emerging and breakthrough artists to create unforgettable musical experiences. With billions of views across the globe, Coke Studio has established itself as a cultural phenomenon, transcending borders and genres. Through this partnership, TikTok becomes the official Entertainment Partner for Coke Studio Season 15, harnessing the power of both brands to redefine the way audiences engage with music, lifestyle, and entertainment content.

TikTok will provide exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, artist interviews, and unique content experiences, amplifying the magic of Coke Studio to a global audience.

Speaking about the partnership, Saif Mujahid, Head of Content Operations & Marketing - Pakistan, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Coke Studio, a pioneering platform that shares our commitment to creativity and cultural exchange. Together, we aim to set new trends in entertainment, leveraging the power of music and storytelling to inspire and connect communities worldwide.”

“Coke Studio has always been a platform to celebrate musical diversity and to break boundaries,” said Zeeshan Haider Sikander, Senior Coke Studio Manager for Eurasia & Middle East. “This partnership with TikTok allows us to build on that legacy, taking our journey even further. We are proud that Coke Studio has become a vessel for representing and celebrating Pakistani culture, stories, and talent. Through this collaboration, we’re excited to amplify this representation and bring the magic of Pakistan and Coke Studio to wider audiences across the globe.” Stay tuned as TikTok and Coke Studio come together to create unforgettable moments and inspire a new era of entertainment for audiences worldwide.