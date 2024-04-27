Saturday, April 27, 2024
UET Peshawar, KIU GB join hands for collaboration

Our Staff Reporter
April 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar has entered into collaboration with Karakoram International University (KIU) Gilgit-Baltistan here on Friday.

Prof Dr Qaisar Ali, Vice Chancellor, UET Peshawar and Prof Dr Attaullah Shah, VC KIU, Gilgit-Baltistan signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The aim of the MoU is to establish a framework for academic collaboration.

Through this MoU, both universities aim to promote mutual understanding, facilitate joint initiatives, encourage faculty and student visits, explore commercialization opportunities and ensure equitable partnerships.

Prof Dr Qaisar Ali, VC UET Peshawar appreciated the initiative and urged that through this partnership we should enrich our academic environment, empower students and make significant contributions to society.

Prof Dr Attaullah Shah, VC KIU Gilgit-Baltistan said the MoU underlines our commitment to fostering academic excellence and mutual growth. Together, we’ll enhance student experiences, drive research, and contribute to societal development.

Prof Dr Sahar Noor, Dean, Faculty of Mechanical, Chemical, and Industrial Engineering, Dr Syed Waqar Shah, Dean, Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering; Prof Dr Misbah Ullah, Advisor Finance, Dr Nasru Minallah Director ORIC and other senior faculty members witnessed the MoU signing ceremony.

Our Staff Reporter

