US double standard

The United States finds itself in another battleground, this time with university students protesting in support of Palestine. Protesters from various universities such as Yale, Columbia, and New York have camped out, expressing their anger against Joe Biden’s relentless lobbying. Furthermore, protesters have called on university officials to disclose any ties to Israel and have condemned aid sought from Israeli companies. In response, authorities called in the police, resulting in the arrest of 100 students.

Now, let’s imagine if this scenario unfolded in Islamabad, Kabul, or Delhi, where students are dragged away, and protests are forcefully dispersed by police officers. The outrage from the Western world would undoubtedly be immeasurable. However, in this instance, the world remains silent, accepting this as the normal course of action, with stakeholders trampling on the basic rights of freedom and democracy. Unfortunately, the United States appears less interested in rectifying its mistakes, persisting with its Janus-faced policy despite extensive criticism from various countries.

Regrettably, the hypocrisy of the United States becomes glaringly apparent in its recent veto against granting full UN membership to Palestine in the Security Council. These actions only serve to fuel the flames of the ongoing crisis, further exacerbating the situation. It is imperative that the US displays some semblance of maturity and empathy for the men, women, and children of Palestine who are enduring mass-murder at the hands of Israeli extremists. The use of starvation as a weapon against voiceless Palestinians only adds to the tragedy.

TARIQ ALI,

Sindh.