West Indies women edge Pakistan in first T20I

LAHORE - West Indies women cricket team defeated Pakistan by one run in the first match of the five-match T20I series at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on Friday.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews’ decision to bat first after winning the toss, did not bore fruits for her side as they could put up a modest total on the board despite gutsy knocks from Qiana Joseph and Stafanie Taylor. The touring side had a dismal start to their innings as they lost their captain Matthews (0) and wicketkeeper batter Shemaine Campbelle (2) with just 14 runs on the board inside four overs.

Following the early debacle, in-form Taylor joined forces with Joseph and launched a recovery. The pair batted sensibly and added 55 runs for the third wicket before Tuba Hasan got rid of Taylor to open the floodgates. Taylor remained a notable run-getter for West Indies, scoring 30 off 32 deliveries with the help of four boundaries.

Joseph soon followed in Taylor’s footsteps and fell victim to Nida Dar in the next over. She smashed four boundaries and top-scored for West Indies with a 36-ball 34. Following their back-to-back dismissals, West Indies began to lose wickets at regular intervals before eventually settling for a modest total.

Fatima Sana led the bowling attack for Pakistan women with 3/24, followed by Sadia Iqbal, who bagged two wickets. Diana Baig, Nida Dar and Tuba Hasan, on the other hand, made one scalp each.

SCORES IN BRIEF

WEST INDIES WOMEN 122/9 (Qiana Joseph 34, Stafanie Taylor 30; Fatima Sana 3-24, Sadia Iqbal 2-23) beat PAKISTAN WOMEN 121/8 (Nida Dar 27, Sidra Ameen 23; Karishma Ramharack 4-15) by 1 run.