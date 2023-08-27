15 dolly lifts sealed on SOPs’ violation

Abbottabad - In response to growing concerns over elevator safety following the Battagram dolly lift incident, Abbottabad’s district administration has taken decisive action. They’ve sealed more than 15 dolly lifts across the district due to SOP violations, poor maintenance, and inadequate safety measures.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Ali Sher Khan Khalil, spearheads this crackdown on SOP violations and substandard elevator conditions. A team of experts from Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Communication and Works (C&W), and Rescue Services joined him in conducting comprehensive inspections.

During these inspections, a malfunctioning lift in the Goharabad and Salhad areas was identified and promptly sealed.

Citizens are urged to cooperate with these initiatives, emphasizing the use of only certified, safe lifts. In Lora Tehsil, another team, led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Arshad Mahmood, conducted inspections, resulting in the sealing of ten dolly lifts for multiple violations.

These efforts extend to Tehsil Havelian, where three lifts were sealed in areas like Pona, Harlan, and Satorah due to SOP breaches, maintenance issues, and safety lapses. Tehsildar of Havelian, Muhammad Ajaz, led a team of experts from Rescue Services, TMA, C&W, and Revenue to carry out these actions.

This proactive approach aims to protect citizens and enhance elevator safety throughout the district. Citizens are encouraged to support these initiatives. The district administration remains steadfast in its mission to uphold safety standards.

Furthermore, Assistant Commissioners, along with their technical teams, are conducting comprehensive inspections and taking stringent actions against violators.

In Havelian Tehsil, Additional Assistant Commissioner -2 Havelian, Lubna Iqbal, led a team that identified and sealed two non-compliant lifts in Lari and Kukal Barsin.