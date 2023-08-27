 500 doctors,150 nursing staff appointed to overcome shortage in Balochistan

QUETTA - The Health Department Gov­ernment of Balochistan has issued appointments of over 500 doctors and more than 150 nursing staff in all dis­tricts of Balochistan on an emergency basis. The health department spokesman said on Saturday that the appoint­ments have been made for the first time to meet the short­age of consultants, doctors and nursing staff in all medi­cal centres. He added that all the doctors should ensure their presence as any negli­gence in that regard will not be tolerated. He further said that these deployments have been implemented as per the policy of the Health Depart­ment’s 24/7 Integrated Ser­vice Delivery Project.