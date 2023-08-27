65,000 litres of Irani diesel, NCP items seized in DIK

DI KHAN - The district police on Saturday claimed to have foiled a smuggling attempt, recovering 65,000 litres of Irani diesel and non-custom paid items (NCP) worth millions of rupees here. A police team led by SDPO Sher Ullah Khan, along with SHOs Din Muhammad and Rehmat Ullah from Mughalkot and Darazinda police stations, intercepted an oil tanker arriving from Quetta and seized approximately 65,000 litres of Irani Diesel.

In addition to the diesel seizure, the police also uncovered a cache of NCP items worth tens of millions of rupees during vehicle checks at the checkpoint.