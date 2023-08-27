Sunday, August 27, 2023
71 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering

APP
August 27, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Price con­trol magistrates arrested 71 shopkeepers and sealed three shops over profiteer­ing and hoarding in a crack­down launched across the provincial capital by the dis­trict administration. On the directions of Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, more than 1,539 sales points and shops had been inspected during the last 24 hours, while legal action was taken against 192 sales points. The spokes­person for the district adminis­tration told media on Saturday that cases were also registered against 55 shopkeepers over violations of the rules. 

