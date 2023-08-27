After Qureshi, FIA grills PTI chief in missing cipher case

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR - A team of Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA) on Saturday interrogated Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in Attock Jail over the missing cipher.

The investigation team questioned Khan and record­ed his statement in connec­tion with the case, the official sources revealed.

On August 15, FIA had reg­istered a case against Chair­man Imran Khan and vice chairman of the party Shah Mahmood Qureshi under the Official Secrets Act. The case was registered after a US me­dia outlet The Intercept re­ported contents of the diplo­matic cipher, which had gone missing allegedly from the possession of Khan. At that time, many within the out­going government had point­ed fingers that Khan was the source of the leak.

The official sources said that FIA questioned Khan in the light of revelations and statement made by former foreign minister Qureshi while in the custody of agen­cy. This is the second time in a month that the agency has interrogated Khan in At­tock Jail, in the case related to missing diplomatic cable, where he is imprisoned fol­lowing his conviction in the Toshakhana case.

Khan alleged on several oc­casions that he was ousted from power in April last year through a foreign conspira­cy and the cipher contained the threat from US to remove him from the office of prime minister.

Meanwhile, in his latest salvo against his former po­litical boss — Imran Khan — Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) chief Pervez Khattak on Sat­urday accused Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman of hatching a conspiracy to bring about a “revolution” against the Pakistan Army.

PTI-P Chairman Khattak made the remarks during an interaction with the journal­ists. The newly-formed po­litical party’s vice chairman and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa former chief minister Mah­mood Khan was also present during the interaction. Be­rating his former boss, Khattak — who launched his new political party last month — claimed that Khan was against the 18th Amendment. It is perti­nent to mention here that the PTI, on July 12, ter­minated the basic party membership of Khattak af­ter he failed to respond to a “show cause notice” issued to him. The notice was served on him for asking workers to quit the PTI. A few days later he launched the PTI-P. “Azam Khan [former principal secre­tary] ran the government and the rest used to help him,” revealed the ex-de­fence minister. Refereeing to May 9 riots and attacks on the military in stations, Khattak said, “PTI may be banned.” The May 9 riots were triggered across the country after the deposed prime minister’s arrest in the £190 million settle­ment case. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind bars for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations.