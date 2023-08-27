After Qureshi, FIA grills PTI chief in missing cipher case

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR - A team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday interrogated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in Attock Jail over the missing cipher.
The investigation team questioned Khan and recorded his statement in connection with the case, the official sources revealed.
On August 15, FIA had registered a case against Chairman Imran Khan and vice chairman of the party Shah Mahmood Qureshi under the Official Secrets Act. The case was registered after a US media outlet The Intercept reported contents of the diplomatic cipher, which had gone missing allegedly from the possession of Khan. At that time, many within the outgoing government had pointed fingers that Khan was the source of the leak.
The official sources said that FIA questioned Khan in the light of revelations and statement made by former foreign minister Qureshi while in the custody of agency. This is the second time in a month that the agency has interrogated Khan in Attock Jail, in the case related to missing diplomatic cable, where he is imprisoned following his conviction in the Toshakhana case.
Khan alleged on several occasions that he was ousted from power in April last year through a foreign conspiracy and the cipher contained the threat from US to remove him from the office of prime minister.
Meanwhile, in his latest salvo against his former political boss — Imran Khan — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) chief Pervez Khattak on Saturday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman of hatching a conspiracy to bring about a “revolution” against the Pakistan Army.
PTI-P Chairman Khattak made the remarks during an interaction with the journalists. The newly-formed political party’s vice chairman and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa former chief minister Mahmood Khan was also present during the interaction. Berating his former boss, Khattak — who launched his new political party last month — claimed that Khan was against the 18th Amendment. It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI, on July 12, terminated the basic party membership of Khattak after he failed to respond to a “show cause notice” issued to him. The notice was served on him for asking workers to quit the PTI. A few days later he launched the PTI-P. “Azam Khan [former principal secretary] ran the government and the rest used to help him,” revealed the ex-defence minister. Refereeing to May 9 riots and attacks on the military in stations, Khattak said, “PTI may be banned.” The May 9 riots were triggered across the country after the deposed prime minister’s arrest in the £190 million settlement case. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind bars for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations.