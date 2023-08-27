Bahria College lift 8th Essa Lab Trophy Girls Basketball trophy

LAHORE - Bahria College Karsaz clinched title in the 8th Essa Lab Girls Basketball Tournament after beating their own college junior team with a score of 36- 28 in the final at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh, Karachi.
The tournament was held under the patronage of the Osman Club and Firdous Ittihad Basketball Club. Fiza Khan emerged as the standout player of the tournament while KMA Girls College received the prestigious Essa Abdullah ‘Best Performance Award’ for their commendable efforts in promoting basketball and upholding exemplary discipline throughout the competition.
The chief guest of the thrilling final was Muhammad Yaqoob, an international player and the Chairman of the Selection Committee for the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA). The event also saw the presence of notable figures including Ghulam Muhammad Khan, President of KBBA, Zaima Khatoon, Organizing Secretary, and various other dignitaries. Ghulam Muhammad Khan, DPE of Bahria College Nusrat Afzal, and DPE Talat Idris of KMA College were honored with the Commissioner Karachi Best Performance Award.
Leading the charge for the victorious side, Manahil Khan secured 10 points, followed by Kanza Ali with 8 and Umama Bajwa with 4 points. On the opposing team, Shafaq Bajwa scored with 9 points and Asda Akbar and Fiza Khan 6 points each. The final was officiated by Haji Ashraf Yahya, Zahid Malik and Naeem Ahmed. Ayesha Zulfiqar, Hifza Khan, Minahil Farooq, and Usman Haider Khan expertly fulfilled their roles as technical officials.