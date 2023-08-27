Sunday, August 27, 2023
Bahria College lift 8th Essa Lab Trophy Girls Basketball trophy
OUR STAFF REPORT
August 27, 2023
LAHORE - Bahria College Karsaz clinched title in the 8th Essa Lab Girls Basketball Tournament after beating their own college ju­nior team with a score of 36- 28 in the final at the Interna­tional Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh, Karachi. 

The tournament was held under the patronage of the Os­man Club and Firdous Ittihad Basketball Club. Fiza Khan emerged as the standout play­er of the tournament while KMA Girls College received the prestigious Essa Abdullah ‘Best Performance Award’ for their commendable efforts in promoting basketball and up­holding exemplary discipline throughout the competition. 

The chief guest of the thrill­ing final was Muhammad Yaqoob, an international player and the Chairman of the Selection Committee for the Karachi Basketball As­sociation (KBBA). The event also saw the presence of nota­ble figures including Ghulam Muhammad Khan, President of KBBA, Zaima Khatoon, Or­ganizing Secretary, and vari­ous other dignitaries. Ghulam Muhammad Khan, DPE of Bahria College Nusrat Afzal, and DPE Talat Idris of KMA College were honored with the Commissioner Karachi Best Performance Award. 

Leading the charge for the victorious side, Manahil Khan secured 10 points, fol­lowed by Kanza Ali with 8 and Umama Bajwa with 4 points. On the opposing team, Shafaq Bajwa scored with 9 points and Asda Akbar and Fiza Khan 6 points each. The final was officiated by Haji Ashraf Yahya, Zahid Malik and Naeem Ahmed. Ayesha Zulfiqar, Hifza Khan, Minahil Farooq, and Usman Haider Khan expertly fulfilled their roles as technical officials.

