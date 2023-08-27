British Museum recovers some of 2,000 stolen items

LONDON-About 2,000 treasures are thought to have been stolen from the British Museum, but recovery has begun of some of them, chairman George Osborne has said. The ex-chancellor accepted the museum’s reputation has suffered but said “it is a mess we are going to clear up”. A leading expert in looted antiquities told the BBC the number of objects lost from the museum was “mind-blowing”. A staff member the museum suspects of involvement has been sacked. And it was announced on Friday that Hartwig Fischer, the museum’s director, will step down immediately after accepting a 2021 investigation was mishandled. The museum, one of the UK’s most prestigious cultural institutions, has been under pressure since revealing earlier this month that a number of treasures were reported “missing, stolen or damaged”. The items involved dated from the 15th Century BC to the 19th Century AD and had been kept primarily for academic and research purposes. Mr Osborne, who was appointed as chair in June 2021 told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We believe we have been the victim of thefts over a long period of time and frankly more could have been done to prevent them.” Asked where the missing items were located, he said: “Some members of the antiquarian community are actively co-operating with us” and that recoveries so far were a “silver lining to a dark cloud”. He said he was confident that “honest people” would return items found to have been stolen, but acknowledged that “others may not”. Founded in 1753, the British Museum has amassed a collection of around eight million items, but as of 2019 only around 80,000 were on public display, with the rest held in storage. Mr Osborne said that not all of the items were “properly catalogued and registered” and suggested “someone with knowledge of what is not registered has a big advantage in removing” them. The museum is working closely with the police, Mr Osborne said, adding that a “forensic job” is under way to establish precisely what is missing. He said security at the museum needed to be improved. “It has certainly been damaging to the British Museum’s reputation, that is a statement of the obvious, and that is why I’m apologising on its behalf,” Mr Osborne added. A man has been interviewed by Metropolitan Police detectives over the missing items but no arrests have been made.