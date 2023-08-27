Caretaker CM expresses displeasure over performance of Sindh Labour Dept

KARACHI-Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on Saturday said that the Sindh Labour department has been guilty of negligence in the works of labourers welfare.

While issuing strict directives to the Labour department here, he said that Rs21 billion were in the custody of Nazir of Sindh High Court (SHC) due to a case of the labourers welfare. He said that the Labour department did not pursue the case in proper way and the aforesaid amount was stuck there. He directed the Workers Welfare Board to renovate flats of the labourers in Maymar in four months and allot those to the labourers. He further said that the Board should allot flats in Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur in 15 days to labourers. The Interim CM said that the labour colonies were not established in proper locations and because of that those could not become inhabitable. He said, ‘I will not tolerate any kind of lack of rights to the labourers.’

Baqar said that the business organisations have to pay five percent Workers Participant Fund to the labour department, which the department had failed to collect. While expressing his displeasure over the performance of the Sindh Labour department and its Workers Welfare Board, the Interim CM said that he would review the directed measures and take strict action against the officers, it they failed to adhere to the directives. sHe had also convened a meeting of the department next week.