Caretaker govt to fulfill constitutional responsibilities, attack on PBC building unpardonable crime: Jamal Shah

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Federal Minis­ter for National Heritage and Culture Division, Syed Jamal Shah here on Saturday said that the caretaker government would fulfill its constitu­tional obligations by ex­tending all out support to the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) to hold free and transpar­ent election in the coun­try. The Minister said that the main mandate of the caretaker govern­ment was to provide the all out assistance to the ECP to hold free, fair and transparent elections in all provinces of the country. He expressed the hope that the ECP would soon announce the date for the general election. Talking to the media during his visit to Radio Pakistan Pesha­war, the minister said that broad day attack on Radio Pakistan and APP Offices on May 10 was an unpardonable crime and demanded strict ac­tion against the attack­ers. He praised the PBC employees for speedy restoring its transmis­sion after the attack. The minister said that he would request Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting to rehabilitate the build­ing of Radio Pakistan Peshawar as quickly as possible and assured full support to PBC on behalf of his Ministry.

I have a close associa­tion with Radio Pakistan and served at PBC Quet­ta station programs, he added. He said there are politicians who spent 30 years in jails but their workers had never attacked national organizations, adding a social media party was exposed before masses after May 9 vandal­ism. He said that May 9 vandalism have hurt him the most, adding the misleading people have put on fire the rare archives of musics and dramas transcripts and others record of PBC and had inflicted heavy losses to the national broadcaster. Syed Jamal Shah said that mislead­ing elements had made a planned attack on Ra­dio Pakistan in a bid to silence the voice of the national broadcaster but failed in their ne­farious designs. He said Pakistan is a unique country with diversity in culture, languages and rich history and suggested holding a three to five days inter­national conference on its diversity and heri­tage for education and Information of people especially, the youth. For this purpose, he underlined the need of the use of digital media tools including videos and documentaries to spread information among youth impera­tive for a knowledge based tolerant society. He said that awareness was a source of strength and accurate decisions, adding violence and in­tolerance was harmful for political and eco­nomic stability besides democracy. He stressed the need of working for mutual coexistence and national harmony.