A delegation from Balochistan led by Sahibzada Muhammad Khan called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Quetta on Sunday.

The delegation members congratulated Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for assuming office of the interim Prime Minister and expressed best wishes for him.

The apprised the Prime Minister of longstanding problems of the people of Balochistan.

The Prime Minister assured the delegation of early resolution of the problems being faced by the people of Balochistan.