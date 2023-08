QUETTA - Balo­chistan Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki apologised to the citizens for the inconvenience caused by the road closure during the VVIP movement yesterday. “During the VVIP movement, the road should be closed for a minimum period of time,” he said in a state­ment issued here on Saturday.. The chief minister underlined the need for adopting such a strategy so that neither the se­curity can be affected nor the people can face difficulties.