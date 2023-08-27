Combating Child Abuse

The heart-wrenching incident of nine-year-old Fatima’s rape and murder has sparked an outcry in Karachi, with civil society uniting to demand justice and reform. The call for special trial courts to address child abuse is a desperate plea for a safer and more just future for our children.

The inadequacy of protection laws for children in Pakistan has long been a concern, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation and violence. Child labour, especially in domestic settings, often goes unnoticed unless a tragedy occurs. The recent incident involving Fatima highlights the urgent need for intervention and accountability.

The existing laws against child labour must be robustly enforced, serving as a deterrent to potential perpetrators. The accused individuals in the Fatima case, regardless of their status, must face the full force of the law. Similarly, the incident involving Rizwana, a housemaid subjected to forced labour and torture in a judge’s residence, underscores the pervasive nature of this issue.

Child labour perpetuates a cycle of poverty, robbing children of their childhood and education. Poverty and inflation further exacerbate the situation, forcing many children into labour instead of school. It is alarming to note that Pakistan ranks among the highest in the world for out-of-school children, especially in Sindh.

The demand for special trial courts isn’t just a call for swift justice; it’s a plea for systemic change. Establishing such courts for cases of child rape, torture, and forced labour is a step in the right direction. The current slow legal process often fails victims, leaving them without closure and perpetrators without consequences.

In this battle for justice, the government’s role is pivotal. The Chief Minister of Sindh, Justice Maqbool Baqar, faces a litmus test in the Fatima case. This tragedy, along with the torture inflicted upon Rizwana, necessitates immediate and resolute action. It’s time for the government to display unwavering commitment, ensuring that justice is not only served but seen to be served.

Our society’s attitude towards child labour and abuse reflects an unsettling anti-child sentiment that must be confronted head-on. Nasir Mansoor of the National Trade Union Federation rightly points out that the mistreatment of domestic workers mirrors a form of modern-day slavery. This issue transcends mere legalities; it is a moral imperative.