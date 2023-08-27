Commissioner for strict action to prevent smog

MULTAN - Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Amir Khattak, ordered strict action to prevent smog.

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of the districts of Multan division here Satur­day, he ordered strict action against those involved in the burning of crop residues and directed that all brick kilns be shifted to zig-zag technology. Zero tolerance policy should be adopted in this regard, he said and directed the Secretary RTA to launch a crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles.

He asked the Deputy Commis­sioners to impose Section-144 as required for the elimination of environmental pollution and to control smog. While giving orders to the Agriculture Depart­ment, the Commissioner said that the farmers’ livelihood was connected to the land and their issues should be addressed. The Commissioner ordered to ensure urea and DAP fertilizer at cheap­er rates. He directed the officials to launch a crackdown against fake pesticides and fertilizers. He asked the Agriculture Depart­ment officials to come out of the offices and conduct field moni­toring. He said that the provincial government was taking steps to provide relief to the growers. Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that the Punjab government had taken a good initiative in the name of ‘Ab Chumkenge Gaon’ to improve sanitation in rural areas.

Sewerage and sanitation work will be done by eight members management committee in each union council. The committee will include Assistant Commis­sioner, revenue officers, patwari and dignitaries of the area. The mentioned management com­mittee will collect sanitation from commercial places and houses free of cost, the Commis­sioner expressed.

He said that in the past, there was lack of infrastructure and resources for cleanliness and sanitation of rural areas but the Punjab government had taken a historic step for the neglected rural areas. On this occasion, Additional Commissioner Sar­fraz Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Nauman Afzal, Additional Commissioner Abdul Jabbar, Director Local Gov­ernment Zahoor Bhutta and re­lated officers were present.

ALL POSSIBLE RELIEF TO BE ENSURED TO PEOPLE OF FLOOD HIT AREAS: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jahangir and City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana visited flood-hit areas to review relief activities here on Saturday. Speaking on the occa­sion, the Deputy Commissioner said that district administration would ensure all possible relief to the people of flood hit areas. He said that different flood relief camps have been set up in the area where free medicines and other facilities were being pro­vided to masses. He directed offi­cers concerned to shift people of the areas expected to be affected by flood at safe places. The CPO said that police and district ad­ministration shifting people to safe places adding that all possi­ble resources were being utilized to protect lives and properties of the masses. He directed SP Sa­dar division to monitor all relief activities and remain in field to facilitate people. SP Sadar Divi­sion Sham Uddin, DSP Jalalpur Pirwala Bashir Ahmed Hiraj and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.