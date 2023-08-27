Sunday, August 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Cops trained to work efficiently at minority facilitation desks in Hyderabad Range

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 27, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The cops assigned to work at the ‘Minority Facilitation Desks’ in each of the nine districts in Hyderabad Police Range underwent a 2-day orientation training which concluded here on Saturday. While addressing the concluding event DIG Peer Muhammad Shah said the minority community was an integral part of the social fabric. “Their safety and prosperity is intertwined with the nation’s progress,” he underlined. The DIG reaffirmed that safeguarding the rights and honor of minorities was not only a legal obligation but a moral duty as well.”It resonates with the principles on which Pakistan was founded,” he observed. Kashif Bajeer of Civil Society Support Program (CSSP), which collaborated with the the DIG office in organizing the training, informed that 75 policemen took part in the program. According to him, the officials underwent specialized training on the roles and functions of the desks to effectively address and resolve issues concerning minority rights.

Free Wi-Fi service project inaugurated in Rohri

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1693021976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023