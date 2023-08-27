Cops trained to work efficiently at minority facilitation desks in Hyderabad Range

HYDERABAD - The cops assigned to work at the ‘Minority Facilitation Desks’ in each of the nine districts in Hyderabad Police Range underwent a 2-day orientation training which concluded here on Saturday. While addressing the concluding event DIG Peer Muhammad Shah said the minority community was an integral part of the social fabric. “Their safety and prosperity is intertwined with the nation’s progress,” he underlined. The DIG reaffirmed that safeguarding the rights and honor of minorities was not only a legal obligation but a moral duty as well.”It resonates with the principles on which Pakistan was founded,” he observed. Kashif Bajeer of Civil Society Support Program (CSSP), which collaborated with the the DIG office in organizing the training, informed that 75 policemen took part in the program. According to him, the officials underwent specialized training on the roles and functions of the desks to effectively address and resolve issues concerning minority rights.